Kerr ZY, Gildner P, Nedimyer AK, Chandran A, Kay MC, Byrd KH, Register-Mihalik JK. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): e35.

(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s40621-020-00261-2

32624001 PMCID

BACKGROUND: Research in youth sports is often complex. As interest in youth sports injury prevention grows, scientists should consider community priorities beyond a specific research study.

MAIN TEXT: This commentary discusses the authors' personal experiences researching concussion prevention in middle school sports, as the overarching community faced multiple challenges. These challenges included a series of weather-related emergencies that resulted in a shift in the community's priorities, multi-day school closures, and cancellations of sports activities and meetings. We discuss the importance of considering community priorities and providing support as scientists, colleagues, and members of the communities in which we conduct research.

CONCLUSION: Scientists should consider the changing circumstances and dynamics surrounding community priorities in order to help drive their research-based decisions and ensure successful and respectful applications of research based on community values and priorities.


Traumatic brain injury; Stakeholders; Community priorities; Emergency preparedness; Youth sports

