|
Citation
|
Peck B, Terry DR, Kloot K. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32633097
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The state of childhood injury in rural areas of Victoria is poorly understood. Currently only data on those children transferred from smaller hospital settings to larger settings appear in existing government datasets, significantly underestimating the characteristics of injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child; database; rural; injury epidemiology; emergency care