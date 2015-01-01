SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Baugh CM, Kroshus E, Meehan WP, Campbell EG. J. Law Med. Ethics 2020; 48(2): 307-314.

(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1177/1073110520935342

32631188

Sports medicine clinicians face conflicts of interest in providing medical care to athletes. Using a survey of college football players, this study evaluates whether athletes are aware of these conflicts of interest, whether these conflicts affect athlete trust in their health care providers, or whether conflicts or athletes' trust in stakeholders are associated with athletes' injury reporting behaviors.


