Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aims to disentangle the relationship between childhood adverse experiences (CAE), personality disorders (PDs) and substance use disorders (SUDs), in patients attending an Italian addiction service.



Materials and Methods: A cross-sectional naturalistic study of 320 consecutive outpatients. Participants were evaluated by a semi-structured interview including the SCID-II (Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV Axis II PD), and the CECA-Q (Childhood Experience of Care and Abuse - questionnaire). Multivariate Logistic Regression analyses were used to estimate Odds Ratio (OR) and 95% Confidence Intervals (95%CI).



Results: 65.5% of the sample experienced some kind of CAE (living in an institution before age 17; suffering of physical punishment; being separated from parents) and the prevalence rate of PDs was 62.2%. PDs were associated with a history of physical punishment in childhood: OR (95% CI)=1.82 (1.05-3.16), p=0.034, and with childhood institutionalization: OR (95% CI)=2.15 (1.02-4.54), p=0.041. Three adverse events together increase the probability of Cluster B PD: OR (95% CI)=5.92 (2.21-15.92), p=0.001.



Conclusion: In outpatients with SUDs, PDs are related to CAE. Regardless of drugs use, CAE have substantial effects on personality development and occupational functioning.

