Abstract

Triggered by the widespread use of electric scooters in Serbian cities, the authors conducted an empirical research of media discourses in terms of their use and the influence they have on the various aspects of wellbeing in the urban environment. Among other, the authors explore the relation between the use of electric scooters and urban security challenges as seen by newspapers, as well as the lens of the Twitter community in Serbia. Through the identification of the main topics represented in both newspapers and Twitter posts, the ways and tones in which the topics have been addressed, as well as arguments provided to support the publicly expressed attitudes, this paper provides both the quantitative and qualitative analysis of data, attempting to give an answer to whether the use of electric scooters could be considered an urban security challenge or just another issue causing moral panic.

Language: en