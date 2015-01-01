Abstract

Pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users. In India and other developing countries, pedestrian fatalities constitute a significant proportion of traffic-related fatalities. As these countries' economies grow and their populations become more mobile, there may be repercussions for pedestrians. While improved mobility is generally considered a positive outcome of economic growth, its impact on pedestrian traffic safety has not been studied in detail, especially at a region-wide level. Since pedestrian behavior and vehicle ownership characteristics in low-and middle-income countries are substantially different than in high-income countries, it is necessary to explore the relationship between mobility and pedestrian traffic safety in the context of a middle-income country. In this study, India serves as a case study to explore such a relationship. A time-series regression methodology and mobility indices were used to quantify regional mobility over time. The results suggest that improvements in mobility are detrimental to pedestrian traffic safety in India. This study should emphasize to decision-makers the importance of investing in safety features for pedestrians, whose needs have been neglected for decades, often in favor of motorized transport.

Language: en