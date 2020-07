Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the effect of helmet use on injury severity among motorcyclists and passengers involved in traffic accidents.

METHODS: Cross-sectional study of traffic accidents involving motorcyclists attended at the emergency healthcare units participating in the Violence and Accidents Survey Conducted in Sentinel Emergency Departments (Viva Survey) 2017.

RESULTS: There was a predominance of individuals aged 18 to 29 years old (46.6%), black (75.2%), with high school education (50.6%). Alcohol use was observed in 14.1% of cases. Helmet use was associated with a 76% reduction in the occurrence of head trauma and a 28% reduction in the referral, hospitalization or death.

CONCLUSION: Young, male, black individuals and those with low education were the most frequent victims of accidents. Helmet use was protective for severe injuries.

