Abstract

BACKGROUND: Athletes who delay seeking care for a suspected concussion can experience longer recovery outcomes. Concussion care-seeking intentions may be influenced by several understudied factors; coping, perceptions of limitations, perceptions of interference, and locus of control.



Aim: The aim of the study was to describe and compare coping, perceptions of limitations, perceptions of interference, and locus of control and determine whether these variables influence symptom and concussion care-seeking intentions in collegiate student-athletes.



Methods: Collegiate student-athletes (n=204; female=54.9%) reported demographic information (i.e., sex, division, and contact level), symptom and concussion care-seeking intentions, coping (approach, social, and avoidance), perceptions of limitations, perceptions of interference, and locus of control ratings (internal, powerful others, and chance). Non-parametric statistics was conducted to compare all outcomes between groups (α=0.05). Multiple linear regressions were used to predict symptom and concussion care-seeking intentions based on each of the variables. Spearman rank-order correlations supplemented the regression models.



Results: Females had significantly higher symptom care-seeking intentions (P=0.04) and greater powerful other ratings (P=0.04) than males. Non-contact student-athletes had significantly higher symptom care-seeking intentions (P<0.00) compared to collision sport athletes. Coping, perceptions of limitations, perceptions of interference, and locus of control did not significantly predict symptom or concussion care-seeking intentions. There was a weak positive association between perceptions of limitations and symptom care-seeking intentions (rs(198)=0.23, P<0.01) and concussion care-seeking intentions (rs(198)=0.15, P<0.05).



Conclusions: We may not need to focus extensively on coping, perceptions of limitations, perceptions of interference, and locus of control ratings when creating concussion education since none of these variables significantly predicted care-seeking intentions.

Relevance for Patients: Care-seeking intentions for concussion do not appear to be influenced largely by these variables.

