Abstract

PURPOSE: Parents are important figures in properly managing youth sport concussions. Although media attention has predominantly centered on concussions in contact/collision sports, evidence suggests that the concussion rate in soccer is comparable to those found in contact/collision sports. Given the high rate of concussions in youth soccer, this study aimed to examine parents of youth soccer athletes' attitudes and perceptions about concussions and associated factors.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted by surveying parents of youth soccer athletesfrom the five largest organized youth soccer programs across the U.S. The researchers developed a questionnaire after an extensive literature review and by modifying previously used instruments.



RESULTS: Overall, 419 parents completed the survey. The vast majority (85%) agreed that a concussion is a serious injury, but only 27.9% believed that their child could suffer a concussion during the next season. Parents were most concerned about permanent brain damage when their child suffers a concussion. The vast majority (4.37 ±.89) perceived concussion reporting as an important injury prevention strategy. Greater appreciation and perceived risk about concussions was found particularly among parents who received concussion education and those who had witnessed or heard about a concussive incidence(s).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that youth soccer parents have high appreciation and perceived risk about concussions. However, the need for more targeted education was noted, as improvements to better manage and reduce concussions can be made. Future research should continue examining youth sport parents' belief and understanding about concussions as well as factors affecting them.

