SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cho J, Spence MM, Niu F, Hui RL, Gray P, Steinberg S. J. Gen. Intern Med. 2020; 35(3): 696-703.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11606-019-05545-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Concurrent use of benzodiazepines in opioid users has been linked to a higher risk of an emergency room visit or inpatient admission for opioid overdose and death from drug overdose. Further research is needed to confirm the findings and analyze contributing risk factors for opioid overdoses in a large commercially insured population.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print