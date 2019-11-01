CONTACT US: Contact info
Culyba A. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; 66(2): S146.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
School violence, frequently resulting in serious injury, is a major public health concern, and can make students afraid to go school. Few studies investigate the myriad factors that contribute to school violence. We are conducting a mixed-methods study of school assaults, including violence that happen on the way to or from school.
Language: en