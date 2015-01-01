CONTACT US: Contact info
Simbar S, Hosseinkhanzadeh AA, Abolghasemi A. Quarterly Journal of Child Mental Health 2019; 6(3): 51-65.
Background and Purpose: Child labor is an important global issue, because it affects the physical, psychological, and moral well-being of children. Working children are exposed to physical hazards, stress, and psychosocial problems. Therefore, the present study aimed to compare future hope, attachment relationships, and emotional-behavioral problems in working children and...
