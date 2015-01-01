CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Hoa VT. The Scientific Heritage 2019; 41(4): 9-12.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The author of the article has presented the actual situation of educating providing them with the knowledge to prevent and identify risks of abuse; abuse prevention skills; skills to handle situations when being abused. The research results have shown that these educational contents have not been implemented at kindergartens. From the actual research, the author has suggested the impact of raising awareness on child abuse and fostering skills of organizing child abuse prevention activities for preschool teachers.
Language: en