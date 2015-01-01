Abstract

In the article, the author has addressed the fact that problem of child abuse is becoming more and more serious in the world generally and in Vietnam particularly. Based on the results of theoretical research and the review of educational experience, the author has proposed the measures to prevent child abuse from their families.



In Childen Law 2016, child abuse is defined as follows: Child abuse refers to any act that results in harm to the body, emotionally, psychologically, honor or human dignity of such child through violence against the child, child exploitation, sexual abuse, trafficking, neglect and abandonment, and other forms of causing harm to the child [3]. In general, child abuse takes many forms: sexual abuse, physical violence, mental abuse, neglectation, exploitation and trafficking of children.



The issue of child abuse is of special concern by governments and the international communities. Six of the eight millennium development goals are aimed at improving the quality of life and implementing chil- dren's rights, bringing children the best living and developmental conditions. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, ratified by Viet Nam on February 20, 1990, provides that children have rights, including the right to non-discrimination against children, the right to protection and care, Right not to be separated from parents, Right to health care, Right to education, Right to live in a healthy environment, Right to freedom of expression, Right to protection against abuse, Right to protection against sexual abuse, Rights to protection against exploitation, etc.



In Viet Nam, the implementation of children's rights...

