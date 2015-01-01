Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Report the clinical findings and outcomes among pediatric patients diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) after sports-related concussion (SRC).



DESIGN: Retrospective case series.



SETTING: Multidisciplinary pediatric concussion program.



PATIENTS: Patients younger than 19 years with a sport or recreation activity-related concussion referred for comprehensive vestibular physiotherapy assessment.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Symptom resolution after targeted particle repositioning (PR).



RESULTS: During the study period, 115 pediatric SRC patients underwent vestibular physiotherapy assessment including 12 (10.4%) who were diagnosed with BPPV. Unilateral posterior semicircular canal (SCC) BPPV was diagnosed in 8/12 (75%) patients, and unilateral anterior SCC BPPV diagnosed in 4/12 (25%) patients. Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo was successfully treated in all patients with a mean of 1.58 targeted PR maneuvers (range = 1-4).



CONCLUSIONS: Comprehensive management of pediatric SRC requires a multidisciplinary approach to address the heterogeneous pathophysiology of persistent postconcussion symptoms. Pediatric SRC patients with coexisting BPPV should be considered for targeted PR.

