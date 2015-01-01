SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Reimer K, Ellis V, Cordingley DM, Russell K, Ellis MJ. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2020; 30(4): 412-415.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JSM.0000000000000617

PMID

32644320

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Report the clinical findings and outcomes among pediatric patients diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) after sports-related concussion (SRC).

DESIGN: Retrospective case series.

SETTING: Multidisciplinary pediatric concussion program.

PATIENTS: Patients younger than 19 years with a sport or recreation activity-related concussion referred for comprehensive vestibular physiotherapy assessment.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Symptom resolution after targeted particle repositioning (PR).

RESULTS: During the study period, 115 pediatric SRC patients underwent vestibular physiotherapy assessment including 12 (10.4%) who were diagnosed with BPPV. Unilateral posterior semicircular canal (SCC) BPPV was diagnosed in 8/12 (75%) patients, and unilateral anterior SCC BPPV diagnosed in 4/12 (25%) patients. Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo was successfully treated in all patients with a mean of 1.58 targeted PR maneuvers (range = 1-4).

CONCLUSIONS: Comprehensive management of pediatric SRC requires a multidisciplinary approach to address the heterogeneous pathophysiology of persistent postconcussion symptoms. Pediatric SRC patients with coexisting BPPV should be considered for targeted PR.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print