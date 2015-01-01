Abstract

This dataset provides empirical support for building a socio-psychological model explaining attitude towards anti-sexual harassment among Indonesia's Generation Z (15 to 21 years old). This model contains the correlates of the attitude. The variables are (1) Attitude towards anti-sexual harassment/ASH, (2) Peer influence/PR, (3) Power distance-at the individual level/PD, (4) Masculinity-at the individual level/MS, (5) Sexual harassment knowledge/SK, (6) Moral disengagement/MD, (7) Belief on myths of sexual harassment/MY, and (8) Identification with patriarchal culture/PT. The data (N = 1,014) were collected using survey method in March-April 2019 in two provinces in Western Indonesia, i.e. (1) East Java, in Java Island (from four senior high schools), and (2) Nanggroe Aceh Darussalam, in Sumatera Island (from four senior high schools). The data analysis technique was correlations and test of differences using IBM SPSS Statistics version 25 and LISREL 8.80. The data could be reused by the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture/KEMENDIKBUD, Indonesian Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection/KEMENPP&PA, as well as all stakeholders associated with the two ministries in creating evidence-based public policies that could prevent and eradicate sexual harassment, especially among Indonesian youths.

Language: en