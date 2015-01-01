Abstract

[This retracts the article on p. 26 in vol. 3, PMID: 25013819.].



The review article titled “Use of telemedicine in disaster and remote places” published in Journal of Education and Health Promotion, on page 26, Volume 3, April, 2014[1], is being retracted because of having number of unattributed sections of content with high rate of similarity from an academic thesis of another author written in Farsi language. Parts of content of the academic thesis were translated from Farsi to English and published in this article without the author of thesis' consent and due attribution. Plagiarism, fabrication, unethical or redundant publication violates the editorial policy of Journal of Education and Health Promotion, which follows best practice guidelines given by the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) and Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) mentioned on the Information for Authors and as codified in the signed statements made by the authors regarding the copyright of their work.



This article has been retracted on request of the Editor-in-Chief and Editorial board of the journal.



