Abstract

Self-inflicted and interpersonal violence are the two main types of adolescent violence. Individuals involved in self-inflicted violence both cause and receive the harm, while those who engage in interpersonal violence often aim to harm others. Self-harm and suicide are common types of self-inflicted violence. Non-fatal violence, such as aggression, bullying, and physical fighting, are common forms of interpersonal violence between adolescents[1].



Puberty is a crucial stage of human development in which individuals reach sexual maturity and experience great psychosocial transformations[2]. The effects of puberty on health are profound and paradoxical. On the one hand, puberty is fundamental to one’s future health. On the other hand, health problems can occur that are related to puberty development, such as behavioral and mental health problems, e.g., aggression and depression[2].



Prevalence rates of suicide, self-harm, and interpersonal violence are at their peak in adolescence[3]. Previous studies have indicated that self-harm and interpersonal violence in adolescents are a reflection of developmental changes that occur at puberty[3]. Furthermore, hormonal changes and maturation in the structure and function of brain systems during that time are associated with violent behaviors among adolescents[4, 5]. However, most studies on the topic have only included either self-inflicted or interpersonal violence. Few studies have examined the relationship between the pubertal stage and both self-inflicted and interpersonal violence. Both self-harm and suicide are sub-types of self-inflicted violence and have many similarities. Similarly, the different sub-types of interpersonal violence have some features in common, such as risk factors[1].



However, the properties of self-inflicted and interpersonal violence can vary greatly. Self-inflicted violence is often considered a type of internalized violence, whereas interpersonal violence is externalized, which raises the question of whether violence is on a continuum (if you engage in one form of violence you are likely to engage in another) or if some youth fall into different categories (self-inflicted only, other-directed only, or both). Thus, we aimed to classify the different categories based on the target of violence to better understand the problem of adolescent violence. Previous findings have suggested there might be gender differences with regard to violence[3]. Additionally, hormonal, brain structure, and brain function changes during puberty differ between males and females[4, 5], providing biological clues for gender differences in adolescence violence.



Thus, this study we aim to explore the relationships between puberty and violence in the genders so as to learn whether those gender differences exist.

