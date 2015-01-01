SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lovrecic M, Lovrecic B, Rok Simon M, Korošec A, Della Rocca F, Maremmani AGI, Maremmani I. J. Clin. Med. 2020; 9(7): e2122.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jcm9072122

PMID

32640558

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Binge drinking and other forms of ethanol abuse are, when present, a serious problem in preteens and adolescents worldwide.
AIM: The present study has analyzed the trend in alcohol-related intoxications requiring the hospitalization of children, adolescents and young adults aged less than 21 years in Slovenia in the 1999-2018 period.

METHODS: We performed a retrospective study on patients discharged after hospitalizations due to mental and behavioral disorders due to acute alcohol intoxication (MBDAAI) or hospitalizations due to the toxic effects of alcohol (TEA We considered three groups: children (aged 10-14), adolescents (aged 15-19) and young adults (20-21 years old). Hospitalization rates and time trends were analyzed using joinpoint regression to obtain the annually calculated age- and sex-specific rates and the annual percentage of change (APC).

RESULTS: Considering a total of 2912 MBDAAI-hospitalizations, 15-19-year-old subjects showed a significantly higher hospitalization rate compared to the immediately younger and older age groups and a significant increase in hospitalization rates in the period 1999-2011, followed by a significant decrease. Considering 1143 TEA-hospitalizations, we observed a continuous decrease in the hospitalization rates for children and young adults and, conversely, a continuous even if less than significant increase for adolescents aged 15-19.

CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol consumption in Slovenian children and adolescents is a highly important health concern. Special attention to public health problem of severe alcohol abuse requiring hospitalization in children and adolescents is needed, especially with possible crisis of SARS-CoV-2/Covid-19 situation.


Language: en

Keywords

public health; acute alcohol intoxication; dual disorder; hospitalizations due to behavioral/mental issues; hospitalizations due to the toxic effects of alcohol; psychiatric manifestations; trends of hospitalization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print