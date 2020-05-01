Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate the feasibility and impact of a suicide risk screening program in a rural West Virginia primary care practice.



METHODS: Patients presenting for routine and sick visits were asked to participate in electronic suicide risk screening using the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions tool; screen positive individuals were assessed with the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions Brief Suicide Safety Assessment. Screening program feasibility was evaluated by the proportion of patients consenting to participate, participant Ask Suicide-Screening Questions and Brief Suicide Safety Assessment completion rates, and response to a question asking whether primary care providers should ask about suicide. Screening impact was evaluated quasi-experimentally by comparing electronic medical record documentation of suicide risk screening, assessment, and risk determination in practice patients before and after implementing the screening program.



RESULTS: Over half of the patients approached agreed to participate in a research study about suicide (N = 196; 57.7%). Feasibility of the screening program was demonstrated by the high completion rates for the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (99.0%) and the Brief Suicide Safety Assessment (100.0%) among study participants. Additionally, 95.4% (N = 187) of participants agreed primary care providers should screen patients for suicide. Suicide screening rates rose significantly between the baseline and intervention phases (5.8% to 61.0%; X2 = 200.61, P < 0.001), as did suicide risk detection rates (0.7% to 6.2%; X2 = 12.58, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Suicide risk screening was feasible and well accepted by adult patients in rural primary care and has potential to improve suicide risk detection in this setting.

