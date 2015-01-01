|
Fillo J, Rodriguez LM, Neighbors C, Lee CM. Addict. Behav. 2020; 110: e106526.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32652389
In the United States, turning 21 often involves heavy drinking and high rates of alcohol-related consequences. Friends are an important source of social influence on young adult drinking, including during 21st birthdays. However, research is needed to investigate the specific pathways through which this interpersonal influence occurs. Data were drawn from a larger intervention study focused on reducing 21st birthday drinking. Using data from 166 celebrant and friend dyads (N = 332 individuals), we prospectively examined relations among each person's beliefs about 21st birthday celebrations, drinking intentions for the celebrant, and celebrants' estimated blood alcohol concentration (eBAC) on their 21st birthdays. Path analyses evaluated the impact of celebrant and friend beliefs on their own report of celebrant intentions, each other's report of celebrant intentions, and celebrant eBAC, as well as the mediating role of each individual's report of celebrant intentions.
Language: en
College students; Alcohol; Close relationships; Event-specific prevention; Friendships; Social influence