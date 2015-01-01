Abstract

Adolescence is a transitional period between childhood and adulthood. At this time, adolescents experience the development of reaching physical, mental, social and emotional maturity. Emotional disorder is a condition that indicates that an individual experience an emotional change that can continue to develop into a pathological condition so that it needs to be anticipated to maintain mental health. Depression often occurs at the age of 15 to 24 years. Depression in adolescents is caused by the inability of adolescents to express negative feelings to others. In the research conducted at SMA Negeri 3 and SMA Negeri 4 the results have been obtained and some conclusions are drawn as follows: There is a significant relationship between Stress and Suicide Intention in SMA Negeri 3 and SMA Negeri 4, There is no meaningful relationship between Anxiety and Suicidal Intention in high school students moreover in SMA Negeri 3 and SMA Negeri 4, There is no significant relationship between Depression and Suicide Intention in SMA Negeri 3 and SMA Negeri 4, There is a significant relationship between Physical Disorders and Suicide Intention in SMA Negeri 3 and SMA Negeri 4, There is a significant relationship between telling a personal problem with Suicide Intention in SMA Negeri 3 and SMA Negeri 4, There is a significant relationship between having a history of suicide friends with Suicide Intention in SMA Negeri 3 and SMA Negeri 4..

Language: en