SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kennedy-Turner K, Serbin LA, Stack DM, Dickson DJ, Ledingham JE, Schwartzman AE. Br. J. Criminol. 2020; 60(3): 537-558.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/bjc/azz053

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Children from poor neighbourhoods showing early aggressive behaviour are at risk for criminal offending. The role of education as a mediator, neighbourhood disadvantage and aggression as moderators for criminal offending were examined in a lower-income, community sample (n = 3,521; 48% males), across a 40-year period from childhood to mid-adulthood. Educational attainment accounted for 15-59% of the effect from childhood risk factors. Aggression was found to be a moderator such that aggressive children with low education had the highest odds of criminal offending. A protective effect was found where aggressive children who managed to obtain more education had reduced odds of offending. Research conceptualizing education as a 'control' variable does not address its role in the processes leading to criminal offending.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print