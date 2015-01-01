Abstract

Traffic accidents in tunnel can lead to large traffic accidents due to narrow and dark road characteristics. Therefore, special care of the driver is required when is driving in a tunnel. However, accidents can happen at any time. In the event of an accident, a narrow road structure may lead to a second accident. Therefore, all facilities installed inside the tunnel should be allowed to minimize damage in the event of an accident. We confirmed the safety of the collision target through the action of the sedan, Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and truck when the vehicle crashed into a stairway installed on the tunnel emergency escape route, and when a concrete barrier or guard rail was installed in front of the stairway. The behavior of the vehicle has resulted in a total of three results: rollover or rollover, change of speed and angle of the vehicle after collision. The sedan and SUV were the most secure when colliding with the guardrail, but considering the truck as a whole, concrete barriers were judged to be the most suitable for minimizing damage from the first accident and reducing the risk of the second accident.

Language: ko