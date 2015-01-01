|
Saleh SM, Sugiarto S, Handayani E. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(1): 21-31.
Penentuan simpang bersinyal rawan kecelakaan untuk identifikasi awal terhadap potensi red light running (RLR) di Banda Aceh
Abstract
|
Red Light Running (RLR) is the leading cause of traffic accidents at signal intersections in various countries, including Indonesia. The main reason is the existence of conflicts caused by drivers' behavioral factors who are not obedient or understand about signaling operations. RLR is the most dangerous driver's behavior in a signal intersection, where the driver fails to comply with signaling rules at the intersection so that the conflict occurs. To assess the behavior of the RLR, the first step is to identify the signaled intersections that are most prone to accidents. This is needed to eliminate the location of study or handling due to limited time and costs. The methodology used to determine accident-prone locations is based on the Highway Safety Improvement Program in the Highway Safety Manual (HSM, 2010), namely the planning component consisting of data collection and identification of accident-prone areas in signal intersections. Using accident data of 2013-2015, and by combining three methods of analysis such as frequency, accident rate, and equivalent property damage only methods, then three most accident-prone signal intersections are determined and prioritized for in-depth study of RLR behavior analysis.
