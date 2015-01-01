Abstract

Many factors cause traffic accidents where the driving speed is one of the main causes, and this is known from several studies conducted in universities in the city of Banjarmasin, which chronologically the accident events mostly stated that the vehicles involved in the accident were driven at high speed. The results of recording the speed on the road segment studied violations exceeding the speed limit that is at night before dawn, and this applies to almost all types of vehicles in both directions of the lane at that time the traffic volume decreases. The majority of respondents think that high speed "speeding" is very likely 88.40% resulting in accidents that injure others and themselves. Regarding speed restrictions on all road segments to reduce accidents to the perpetrators, respondents said 83.99% were subject to sanctions, and argued that the potential consequences of behavior beyond the speed limit were very harmful and dangerous, 71.7%. And the main cause of motorists doing "speeding" is to reach their destination on time and even faster, 79.7%.





Banyak faktor penyebab kecelakaan lalu-lintas dimana kecepatan berkendaraan merupakan salah satu penyebab utamanya, ini diketahui dari beberapa penelitian yang dilakukan diperguruan tinggi di Kota Banjarmasin yang pada kronologis kejadian kecelakaannya sebagian besar menyebutkan bahwa kendaraan yang terlibat kecelakaan tersebut dipacu dengan kecepatan tinggi. Hasil dari pencatatan kecepatan pada segmen jalan yang diteliti terjadi pelanggaran melebihi batas kecepatan yaitu pada malam menjelang subuh, ini berlaku hampir pada semua jenis kendaraan dikedua arah jalur pada saat itu volume lalu-lintas berkurang. Mayoritas responden berpendapat bahwa berkecepatan tinggi "ngebut" sangat mungkin 88,40% berakibat menyebabkan kecelakaan yang mencederai orang lain dan diri sendiri. Terkait dengan pembatasan kecepatan pada semua segmen jalan untuk mengurangi kecelakaan terhadap pelakunya responden mengatakan 83,99% dikenakan sanksi, serta berpendapat bahwa potensi akibat perilaku melampaui batas kecepatan sangat merugikan dan membahayakan, 71,7%. Dan penyebab utama pengendara kendaraan bermotor melakukan "ngebut" adalah untuk mencapai tujuan tepat waktu dan bahkan bisa lebih cepat, 79,7%.

Language: en