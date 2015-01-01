|
Citation
|
Wedagama DMP, Kariyana IM, Kusuma A. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(2): 65-75.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Respon dari penduduk lokal dan wisatawan mancanegara yang mengendarai kendaraan bermotor di Bali terhadap batas kecepatan pada ruas jalan nasional
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study analyses the responses of local residents and international tourist drivers and riders to speed limits on the national road in Bali. A self-reported questionnaire survey was distributed among representative samples of local residents and international tourists in Bali. The questionnaire consisted of variables of demographic factors, riding history, driving/riding experiences on the national road, perceptions on speed sign, involvement in traffic accidents and offenses, attitude, intention, and behavior toward speeding. The results show that demographic factors, involvement in traffic accidents and offenses, experience in driving/riding on national roads, and riding history negatively and significantly influenced perceptions on speed signs for local drivers/riders and on attitudes towards speeding for international tourist driver/riders. Also, attitudes towards speeding have significant and positive influences on intention towards speeding for local drivers/riders. Local residents and international tourists have their own factors that significantly influenced their perceptions of speed limitation on national roads in Bali.
Language: en