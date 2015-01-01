Abstract

Driver speed that exceeds the limit is one of many factors that trigger road accidents. This study aims to analyze the differences in driver perception in choosing the speed of the vehicle. This research was conducted in two cities with characteristics assumed to have different socio-cultural aspects, namely Semarang City representing the big city and Purwokerto City as the medium city. The study uses questionnaire data distributed to respondents of vehicle users and analyzed using quantitative descriptive methods. It is known that motorists or drivers in the two cities above have the same perception related to the reason for speeding, namely travel time and punctuality to the destination. However, there are differences in perceptions on the negative effect that underlie the decision making, namely self-actualization for the release of anger and praise. Referring to several reasons in the questionnaire, the answers of drivers in Semarang lead to the poles agree, while in Purwokerto, they lead to disagreeing. Also, it was found that the driver's knowledge of speed limits can affect the choice of speed values taken. This can be seen in the high percentage of respondents who do not know the speed limit of urban roads and the high percentage of motorists who do the speeding.





Kecepatan kendaraan pengendara yang melebihi batas menjadi salah satu faktor pencetus terjadinya kecelakaan di jalan raya. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk menganalisis perbedaan persepsi masyarakat dalam berkendara. Penelitian ini dilakukan di dua kota dengan karakteristik yang diasumsikan mempunyai sosial budaya yang berbeda, yaitu Kota Semarang merepresentasikan kota besar dan Kota Purwokerto sebagai kota sedang. Penelitian ini menggunakan data kuisioner yang dibagikan kepada responden pengguna kendaraan, dan dianalisis dengan metode deskriptif kuantitatif. Berdasarkan hasil analisis dapat diketahui bahwa pengendara di kedua kota di atas mempunyai persepsi yang sama terkait dengan alasan berkendara melebihi kecepatan, yaitu waktu tempuh dan ketepatan waktu sampai di tujuan. Meskipun demikian, ada perbedaan persepsi pada pengaruh negatif yang mendasari pengambilan keputusan tersebut, yaitu aktualisasi diri untuk pelampiasan marah dan mendapat pujian. Berdasarkan beberapa alasan yang ada di kuisioner, jawaban pengendara dan pengemudi di Kota Semarang mengarah pada kutub setuju, sedangkan di Kota Purwokerto mengarah tidak setuju. Selain itu diketahui bahwa pengetahuan pengendara tentang batas kecepatan dapat mempengaruhi pemilihan nilai kecepatan yang diambil. Hal ini terlihat pada tingginya persentase responden yang tidak mengetahui batas kecepatan jalan perkotaan dan tingginya persentase pengendara yang mengemudi di atas batas kecepatan.

