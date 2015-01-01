|
Hardini P, Hidayati N, I EW. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(2): 87-100.
Studi komparasi pemilihan angka kecepatan kendaraan di Purwokerto dan Semarang
Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember
Driver speed that exceeds the limit is one of many factors that trigger road accidents. This study aims to analyze the differences in driver perception in choosing the speed of the vehicle. This research was conducted in two cities with characteristics assumed to have different socio-cultural aspects, namely Semarang City representing the big city and Purwokerto City as the medium city. The study uses questionnaire data distributed to respondents of vehicle users and analyzed using quantitative descriptive methods. It is known that motorists or drivers in the two cities above have the same perception related to the reason for speeding, namely travel time and punctuality to the destination. However, there are differences in perceptions on the negative effect that underlie the decision making, namely self-actualization for the release of anger and praise. Referring to several reasons in the questionnaire, the answers of drivers in Semarang lead to the poles agree, while in Purwokerto, they lead to disagreeing. Also, it was found that the driver's knowledge of speed limits can affect the choice of speed values taken. This can be seen in the high percentage of respondents who do not know the speed limit of urban roads and the high percentage of motorists who do the speeding.
Language: en