Citation
Widodo S, Mukti ET, Sulistyono S. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(2): 110-118.
Vernacular Title
Kajian perilaku pengendara dan kecepatan kendaraan pada jalan empat lajur dua arah terbagi di kota Pontianak
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Jalan Ahmad Yani in Pontianak as National road was located in the Capital of Kalimantan Barat Province has a four-lane two carriageway facility and a median in the middle of lanes. It has a high volume of traffic, i.e., more than 100 thousand a day for two directions. A number of the vehicle was recorded by installing CCTV device, a while velocity of vehicles are used a couple of speed gun. It was dominated by the number of the motorcycle around 70%, light vehicle, and the heavy vehicle is 29.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Based on data collected in the front of Prosecutor's building that average of vehicle velocity is around 36.0 to 43.0 km/h and speed of a light vehicle is higher than other of vehicle types, while at other location (in the front of Ayani Mega Mall) it has not a certain trend. The rider of the motorcycle is riding their vehicle around 44%, going out of a provided lane for motorists. Perception's respondents reveal that it is still probable that an incident has happened although they can ride. Speeding behavior of rider related to reaching a destination earlier. For speed restricted, respondents said that it was useful for reducing the number of incident and fatality. A sanction, like a revocation for riding license for awhile, is preferred but not permanent revocation. Some answers from respondents state that they obey some regulations during riding.
Language: en