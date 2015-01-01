|
Dewanti D, Harmanto JP. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(2): 119-132.
Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi pelajar dan mahasiswa melakukan speeding
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
unavailable
This study aims to find factors influencing students to do speeding in Yogyakarta Special Region. 179 respondents filled in on-line and off-line questionnaires to determine options or probabilities of speeding up on a variety of different road / environmental conditions. Cross tab tests and ordered logistic regression are adopted to analyze influencing factors (both internal and external). 3 of 18 predictor variables do not affect speeding behavior, and those are driving experience, road separator, and speed limit signs. While the age, education, and police presence are negatively correlated with speeding behavior, it means that the older, and the higher a person's education and the presence of police, people tend not to have speeding behavior. The other research result is the level order of the influencing factor of speeding (predictor variables).
