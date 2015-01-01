Abstract

BACKGROUND: Around 1.25 million people die each year due to traffic accidents. Traffic accident injuries are the leading cause of death in the most productive age group - 20-45 years old. If no preventive measures are taken, it is expected that in year 2030 traffic accidents will be the leading cause of death in general. Aim of study: Gathering and comparing the statistics regarding traffic accidents to have a better overview of the problem. To identify the most common factors of traffic accidents. To compare the number of accidents and casualties at local, regional and global level. To evaluate the way traffic accidents are handled from urgent medicine services and the Centre of Urgent Medicine in particular. To improve the quality of handlind traffic accident from medical teams. Material and methods: data for this paper is extracted from QMU and archive protocols. We have cooperated with Emergency Centre of UCCK, and Kosovo Police, Pristina regional unit. Retrospective method of research and afterwards descriptive and analytical method has been applied.



RESULTS: Of 604 cases of traffic accidents that have been analyzed, 212 or 35.1 % included persons of age group 16-25. Of the totat number, 411 or 68.04 % were males and 193 or 31,9 % were females. The average time of arriving at the scene of CEM teams was 7.65 minutes. 5150 patients were transported to Emergency Centre in UCCK, 3158 of them or 61.32 % were transported with private vehicles and 1992 or 38.62 % were transported with ambulance.



CONCLUSIONS: The main factor of traffic accidents remains human factor. Traffic accidents increase the incidence of death and disability in general population. Laws and their obedience, technical condition of vehicles, road infrastructure are also factors tha influence the number of traffic accidents. Enforcing Emergent Medical Services, promoting and educating the population, institutional cooperatin, have positive impact in reducing the number of traffic accidnts, decreasing mortality and disability caused by traffic accidents.





Keywords: traffic accident, medical urgency, fatality, security.

Language: en