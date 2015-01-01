|
Citation
|
Bajrami I. Albanian journal of trauma and emergency surgery 2020; 4(1): e79.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Around 1.25 million people die each year due to traffic accidents. Traffic accident injuries are the leading cause of death in the most productive age group - 20-45 years old. If no preventive measures are taken, it is expected that in year 2030 traffic accidents will be the leading cause of death in general. Aim of study: Gathering and comparing the statistics regarding traffic accidents to have a better overview of the problem. To identify the most common factors of traffic accidents. To compare the number of accidents and casualties at local, regional and global level. To evaluate the way traffic accidents are handled from urgent medicine services and the Centre of Urgent Medicine in particular. To improve the quality of handlind traffic accident from medical teams. Material and methods: data for this paper is extracted from QMU and archive protocols. We have cooperated with Emergency Centre of UCCK, and Kosovo Police, Pristina regional unit. Retrospective method of research and afterwards descriptive and analytical method has been applied.
Language: en