Srinivas S, McLoughlin RJ, Hazeltine MD, Green J, Hirsh MP, Cleary MA, Aidlen JT. J. Pediatr. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32653163
BACKGROUND: Unintentional injury is the leading cause of death among pediatric patients. There were 13,436 injuries related to snow sports in those younger than 15 in 2015, with 4.8% requiring admission. These sports are high-risk given the potential for injury even when using protective equipment. We hypothesized that snow sport injury patterns would differ based on patient age.
Pediatric trauma; Injury pattern; Skiing; Snowboarding