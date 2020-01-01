Abstract

Women with a history of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) are at greater risk to develop alcohol use disorders. Whereas impulsivity has been postulated as a behavioral mechanism linking childhood trauma and alcohol use, few studies have comprehensively examined impulsivity in women with CSA. We compared women with a history of CSA (n = 21) and control women who did not endorse CSA or other major traumas (CON; n = 21) on self-report measures of impulsivity and risk taking. Additionally, performance on behavioral impulsivity and subjective response to alcohol were examined before and after acute alcohol (0.00, 0.50, 0.75 g/kg) administration. Overall, women with CSA responded more impulsively than CON women on the immediate and delayed-memory tasks (measures of response initiation) and the GoStop task (a measure of response inhibition). Whereas alcohol produced dose-related increases in impulsive responding on the immediate memory task in both groups, alcohol-induced increases in response inhibition on the GoStop task were evident only in the CSA group. In contrast, women with CSA exhibited less risk taking than the CON group on the balloon analogue risk task. Alcohol produced dose-related increases on several subjective response measures (e.g., alcohol liking) in both groups; however, these ratings tended to be greater in women with CSA. These preliminary data suggest that women with CSA may be more impulsive. Importantly, impulsivity can lead to hazardous drinking, and alcohol consumption can further increase impulsivity, putting women with CSA at increased risk for sexual revictimization, particularly in the context of alcohol use. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en