Abstract

TOPIC: Intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a significant public health problem that is associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality. IPV has become increasingly prevalent in adolescents, with 20% of adolescents between 13 and 18 years reporting physical IPV, and 9% reporting sexual IPV. To assure the best outcomes for adolescents at-risk for or experiencing IPV, it is critical for psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNPs) to implement preventive interventions, spanning from primary to tertiary prevention, to address IPV.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this paper is to provide an overview of primary, secondary, and tertiary preventative strategies needed to improve outcomes for adolescents experiencing IPV within the context of the socioecologial model.



SOURCES USED: Utilizing PubMed, CINAHL, and PsycINFO, a literature review was conducted to identify relevant publications spanning from 2015 to present. Reference lists of identified articles were also searched.



CONCLUSIONS: PMHNPs must be competent in psychoeducation and counseling, screening, and management of comorbidities and safety planning to assure best outcomes for adolescents exposed to IPV.

Language: en