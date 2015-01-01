|
Citation
|
Javakhishvili M, Vazsonyi AT, Phagava H, Pagava K. Int. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32656727
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The present study tested the role of low self-control, positive parental and peer relationships, and ethnic minority status (Armenian or Azeri), in explaining variability in depressive symptoms in Georgian youth.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; Armenian; Azeri; Depressive symptoms; Ethnic minority; Georgia