Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death in adolescents. A concussion is a common injury sustained by adolescents and may impair their driving abilities during the acute phase of recovery. Healthcare providers do not consistently perform counseling of adolescents regarding driving after a concussion. This quality improvement project's goal was to increase the incidence of primary care sports medicine physicians providing driving recommendations to 75% of adolescents who suffered from concussions.



Methods: Between August 2017 to August 2018, a "smart phrase" implemented in the electronic health record system reminded providers during office visits to provide driving recommendations to patients 15 years old and older who presented to the sports medicine clinic for evaluation of concussion. Performing monthly retrospective chart reviews determined the frequency of patients who received driving recommendations during the initial visit.



Results: We achieved the goal of providing driving recommendations to 75% of concussed patients by the second month. This progress was maintained through the remainder of the year, except for 1 month (December). Forty-three percent of patients with concussions evaluated met inclusion criteria, and of those, 48% were actively driving before their concussion. The most common medical reason for restricting driving was vestibular or ocular dysfunction.



Conclusion: This quality improvement project showed that providing driving instructions to concussion patients by implementing a smart phrase into the electronic health record system was impactful and sustainable.

