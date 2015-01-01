|
Gobout N, Morissette Harvey F, Cyr G, Belanger C. Mindfulness (N Y) 2020; 11(7): 1723-1733.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32655706 PMCID
OBJECTIVES: Cumulative childhood trauma (CCT) survivors are at a higher risk of suffering from interpersonal problems including couple dissatisfaction. Dispositional mindfulness is increasingly proposed as a potential explanatory mechanism of post-traumatic symptomatology and has been documented as a predictor of couple satisfaction. Most authors operationalize mindfulness as a multidimensional disposition comprised of five facets (i.e., Describing, Observing, Non-judgment of inner experiences, Non-reactivity, and Acting with awareness), but the role of these facets in the link between CCT and couple satisfaction has yet to be understood. This study aimed to assess mindfulness as a potential mediator in the relationship between CCT and couple satisfaction and to examine the distinctive contributions of mindfulness facets in this mediation.
Acting with awareness; Childhood cumulative trauma; Couple satisfaction; Describing; Mindfulness; Non-judgement; Non-reactivity; Observing