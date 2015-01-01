|
Citation
|
Holmgren HG, Dworkin J, Keyzers A. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32654504
|
Abstract
|
Outcomes associated with cybervictimization in adolescence have been heavily studied, although less research has examined these associations in emerging adulthood. This study was designed to examine links between cybervictimization and social and emotional well-being, and internalizing and externalizing behavior in a sample of 447 college and noncollege attending emerging adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
well-being; cybervictimization; emerging adulthood; externalizing; internalizing