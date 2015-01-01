SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dawson-Edwards C, Tewksbury R, Nelson NT. Race justice 2020; 10(2): 223-242.

This study explores perceptions and awareness of disproportionate minority contact (DMC) by stakeholders in juvenile justice, youth-serving community organizations, schools, social services, and the faith community. This study is derived from a statewide assessment, which included in-person interviews with individuals that have personal and professional relationships within the juvenile justice system.

FINDINGS support the contention that individuals are either unaware of the prevalence of DMC, have already formed prejudices about minority youth within the system, or do not appreciate the degree of importance DMC has on the development of minority youth.


