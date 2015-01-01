|
Dawson-Edwards C, Tewksbury R, Nelson NT. Race justice 2020; 10(2): 223-242.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
This study explores perceptions and awareness of disproportionate minority contact (DMC) by stakeholders in juvenile justice, youth-serving community organizations, schools, social services, and the faith community. This study is derived from a statewide assessment, which included in-person interviews with individuals that have personal and professional relationships within the juvenile justice system.
Language: en