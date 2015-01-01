Abstract

PROBLEM: Alexithymia is defined as difficulties in defining and describing feelings, differentiating feelings and bodily sensations caused by emotional arousal, and a combination of constricted imaginary processes. This study aims to investigate the effect of the psychoeducation program provided to individuals with alexithymia and violent tendencies adolescents on the level of alexithymia.



METHODS: This experimental study was conducted between February 2019 and April 2019. The sample was 80 volunteer adolescents (experimental group n = 40 and control group n = 40) who met the research criteria. Data were collected using the Sociodemographic Form, the Tendency to Violence Scale, and the Alexithymia Questionnaire for Children (AQC). The psychoeducation program was applied in the experimental group in 90-min sessions once a week throughout 9 weeks.



FINDINGS: There was a statistically significant decrease in the AQC posttest mean scores after the training provided to the experimental group (p < .01).



CONCLUSIONS: The psychoeducation provided to adolescents was found to reduce the level of alexithymia. It is recommended that similar studies should be conducted with larger groups.

Language: en