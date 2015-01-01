|
Gvion Y, Rozett H, Stern T. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32661613
The effect of a therapist's personal and professional variables on their decision to treat or refer a suicidal adolescent was studied. 242 mental health professionals were randomly exposed to one of four case descriptions of an adolescent in crisis. The cases shared a common background story, however differed in suicidal condition (high vs. low) and gender. The questionnaires employed aimed to reflect the subject's evaluation of the patient's suicidal severity, countertransference, suicidal ideation, depression, professional competence, and seniority. Subjects were asked about their willingness to treat or likeliness to refer the case.
Suicide; Suicidal behavior; Adolescence; Countertransference; Therapist