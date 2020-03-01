Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Tree stand falls are a common injury among hunters. This study was designed to identify specific injury patterns and local and regional factors affecting access to and care for this unique trauma cohort in Iowa.

METHODS: The University of Iowa trauma registry was retrospectively queried from 2004 to 2014 for patients with a mechanism of injury of fall from tree stands. Data are presented as mean±SD, median and range, or raw number and percentages as appropriate. Correlation analyses were performed using the Spearman coefficient.



RESULTS: Fifty-three patients were identified. Age was 44±14 (17-78) y. Median fall height was 4.6 m (15 ft), ranging from 1.5 to 12 m (5 to 40 ft). Transport times varied from <1 h to >7 h. Hypothermia was observed in 6 patients (11%). Two patients (4%) tested positive for alcohol. Three patients (6%) tested positive for drugs. Soft tissue injuries (32 [60%]; ie, lacerations and abrasions) were the most common, followed by 30 spine fractures (57%, including 11 lumbar and 10 thoracic fractures), 16 other bone fractures (30%), and 11 rib fractures (21%). Twenty-two patients underwent surgery. Median hospital length of stay was 4 d, ranging from 0 to 20 d.



CONCLUSIONS: Tree stand falls lead to significant injuries. Hypothermia represents a significant risk for these patients, and remote location resulted in long transportation time. Improper use or poor condition of safety equipment contributed to falls and injuries in a few of our patients.

