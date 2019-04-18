Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to develop a participative strategy of health education in the formative process of protagonist adolescents aimed at preventing school bullying.



METHOD: qualitative interventive-participatory research, based on the Community-Based Participatory Research and in the Culture Circles of Paulo Freire. The sample was intentional, with the participation of 12 adolescents who were considered leaders. For data production at the moment of educational intervention, observation techniques were employed with note-taking in a field diary, plus photographic and video records.



RESULTS: the pedagogical intervention model raised the opportunity for the adolescents' active participation, aiming at the development of skills that create pro-social behaviors, empathetic and assertive relations, which are able to face bullying and transform the school environment.



Final considerations: the use of participative methodologies, in the youth protagonism perspective, has the potential to support educational practices of school nurses in collaboration and leadership of antibullying programs.

