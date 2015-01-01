Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe children's perception of risk and preventive factors related to traffic accidents using the Edutherapeutic Method.



METHODS: This is a qualitative descriptive study carried out with 173 students from public schools aged seven to 14 years in Lagarto, Sergipe, Brazil. Data were collected in the second half of 2014. The first stage consisted of an activity with drawing/writing sheets in all classes selected by the Nursing undergraduate students. Next, the children answered a questionnaire on sociodemographic data. The qualitative analysis of the expressive language of the children's drawings generated two categories: positive and negative factors for the prevention of traffic accidents and their subcategories.



RESULTS: The children's perception regarding preventive and risk factors for traffic accidents was considered adequate according to other studies found in the literature on the same subject. The drawings and descriptions were used later to provide the students with a better understanding of these factors.



CONCLUSIONS: The study lends support to educational activities and interventions about prevention with schoolchildren. This is one of the main goals proposed by Brazil in the National Plan of Action for Road Traffic Safety for the decade 2011-2020.

Language: pt