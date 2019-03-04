|
Citation
|
Davey S, Bell E, Halberstadt J, Collings S. Trials 2020; 21(1): e642.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32664997
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: William James' 1884 paper "What is an emotion?" has generated much recent interest in affective science regarding somatic contributions to emotion. Studies of interoception ("sensing the physiological condition of the body") suggest that sensing specific parts of the body contributes to the production of emotion, namely when sensing the viscera (i.e. "visceroception" of the heart, gut or lungs). Improved visceroception has, for instance, been linked to increased emotional intensity, suggesting a role for interoception in emotion regulation that may pertain specifically to visceral bodily locations. Thus, in addition to asking James' question, "What is an emotion?", we ask, "Where is an emotion?". Further, there is an evidence base pointing to the connections between emotion regulation and suicide, and between interoception and suicide. This is a preliminary trial investigating whether targeted interoception/visceroception improves emotion regulation. Ultimately, the overall project aims to inform suicide prevention efforts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Emotion regulation; Interoception; Localisation; Visceroception