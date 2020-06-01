|
Ghinea D, Edinger A, Parzer P, Koenig J, Resch F, Kaess M. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 274: 1122-1125.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32663940
BACKGROUND: With inclusion of non-suicidal self-injury disorder (NSSID) in the DSM-5, empirical data are crucial to gather information regarding its clinical validity and relevance. Until now, research focused mostly on single diagnostic criteria of NSSID. The present study aimed to characterize NSSID with and without comorbid diagnoses in a large help-seeking adolescent sample, investigating the clinical validity and selectivity of NSSID within the theoretical framework of Robins and Guze.
Language: en
Adolescents; Comorbidity; Diagnosis; Validity; Non-suicidal self-injury