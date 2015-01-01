Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Tendency toward addiction in adolescence can affect not only the youth but also whole life periods of an individual. Recent studies indicated that addiction is a severe and progressive issue in Iran. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of social anxiety and it's relationship with addiction tendency and sleep quality among high school students in Divandareh in 2018.



METHODS:The study population in this cross-sectional study included high school students (16-18 years old) in Divandareh city, Kurdistan, Iran in 2018. The sample size was calculated 386 subjects based on Cochrane equation and sampling was performed using cluster sampling method. Data collection instruments included Puklek social anxiety questionnaire, Zargar et al. tendency to addiction questionnaire and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality questionnaire. Chi-square was used for analytical statistics.



RESULTS:This study revealed that low, moderate and high levels of social anxiety were present in 31 (8%), 252 (68%) and 87 (23%) students respectively. Desirable sleep quality was observed in 76 (20.5%) students while 294 (79.5%) students had sleep disorder. In our study, there was a significant relationship between sleep quality and social anxiety (P < 0.001), social anxiety and tendency to addiction in adolescents (P < 0.001) and also there was a significant relationship between sleep quality and addiction tendency (P < 0.001). Also, social anxiety was significantly related to gender (P < 0.001), grade (P < 0.001), grade point average (P = 0.008) and economic status (P = 0.038).



CONCLUSION:The findings of this study indicate that pay attention to sleep in children, providing a calm and supportive environment for adolescents should be one of the priorities in families.

Language: en