Prashar S, Bhakar S. Int. J. Eng. Adv. Technol. 2019; 9(2): 5197-5201.
(Copyright © 2019, Blue Eyes Intelligence Engineering & Sciences Publications)
Abstract
Automated approaches for detecting cyberbullying on online platforms has remained a primary research concern over past years. Cyber bullying is defined as the use of electronic communication to bully a person, typically by sending messages of intimidating or threatening nature. The victims especially teenagers suffer from loss of confidence, depression, sleep disorder. The research on automated cyberbullying approach is mainly focused on data driven methods. Such methods work on a database of static texts, usually collected from online platforms and are not feasible for dynamic nature of a real-life social networking scenarios.
