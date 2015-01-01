Abstract

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that has been neuropathologically diagnosed in contact and collision sport athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of exposure to repetitive head impacts (RHI). Identifying methods to diagnose and prevent CTE during life is a high priority. Timely diagnosis and implementation of treatment and preventative strategies for neurodegenerative diseases, including CTE, partially hinge upon early and accurate risk characterization. Here, we propose a framework of risk factors that influence the neuropathological development of CTE. We provide an up-to-date review of the literature examining cumulative exposure to RHI as the environmental trigger for CTE. Because not all individuals exposed to RHI develop CTE, the direct and/or indirect influence of nonhead trauma exposure characteristics (e.g., age, sex, race, genetics) on the pathological development of CTE is reviewed. We conclude with recommendations for future directions, as well as opinions for preventative strategies that could mitigate risk.

Language: en